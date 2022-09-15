Aurora Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $136,426.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora (AOA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

