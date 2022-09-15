Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

