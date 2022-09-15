Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 237 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medifast were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Aviva PLC grew its position in Medifast by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Medifast by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Medifast by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Medifast by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

MED stock opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.