Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 2,772 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

