Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,361,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $380.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

