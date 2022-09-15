Aurora Investment Counsel Decreases Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at $7,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $12,561,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $8,786,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

