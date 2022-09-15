Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 215 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $238.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.