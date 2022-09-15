Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

ATAK opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

