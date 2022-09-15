Auto Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Auto has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be bought for $242.39 or 0.01224472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.