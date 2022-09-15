Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $208.52 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

