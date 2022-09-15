Automata Network (ATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
