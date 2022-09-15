Automata Network (ATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 603.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.