Avalanche Price Hits $18.07 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.07 or 0.00091901 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and $506.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00076184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007741 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,706,571 coins. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.