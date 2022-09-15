Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $111.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,383,200 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalara Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 2,475.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $190.68.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

