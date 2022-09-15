Avaware (AVE) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Avaware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avaware has a total market cap of $25,652.18 and approximately $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avaware alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.92 or 0.07897718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00191138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00296337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00738094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.23 or 0.00596836 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avaware

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avaware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avaware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avaware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.