Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 520

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 437.30 ($5.28) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 420.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,423.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). Also, insider Andrea Blance bought 15,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £64,800 ($78,298.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

