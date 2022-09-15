Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avnet by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 216.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avnet Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

