aWSB Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00057402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aWSB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $69,501.86 and $25.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 897.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.01 or 0.08885859 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00837858 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021053 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.
aWSB Coin Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
aWSB Coin Trading
