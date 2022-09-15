Axe Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 5% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $51,992.73 and $1.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000264 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.