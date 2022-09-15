Axie Infinity Price Down 8.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $12.69 or 0.00064406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $77.10 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005118 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00060206 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012749 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005506 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00077022 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00013108 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Axie Infinity
