Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,621.00

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $77,941.55 and $27,621.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi’s launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

