Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock Sells 7,500 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $547,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00.

Axonics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.27. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

