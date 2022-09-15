Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AYASF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 1.9 %

OTC:AYASF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

