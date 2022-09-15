Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$803.07 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.98 and a 12-month high of C$11.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.91.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

