Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, an increase of 1,524.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.