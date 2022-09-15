Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, an increase of 1,524.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.
About Ayala Pharmaceuticals
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.