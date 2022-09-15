B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Lifted to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

B2Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE BTO opened at C$4.48 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.462987 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

