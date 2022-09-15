Badger DAO Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00020597 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $51.07 million and $4.93 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

