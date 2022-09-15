Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Position Trimmed by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 264,293 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.3 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

