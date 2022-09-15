Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $25.99. 46,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,692,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

