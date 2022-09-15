Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.55 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $269.20 million and $14.55 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00030973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.
Balancer Coin Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 52,125,147 coins and its circulating supply is 43,822,910 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.
Balancer Coin Trading
