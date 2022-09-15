Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 94,574 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 0.4 %
BTN stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
