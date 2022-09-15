Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 94,574 Shares

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

BTN stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

