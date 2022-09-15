Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 280,387 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $671.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

