Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

NYSE BBVA opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.