Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.36.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
