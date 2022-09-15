Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

