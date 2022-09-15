Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Bankroll Vault has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bankroll Vault has a total market cap of $276,569.42 and approximately $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.32 or 0.07892192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00190700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00296001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00738186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00596988 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Bankroll Vault

Bankroll Vault (VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Bankroll Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankroll Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bankroll Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankroll Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

