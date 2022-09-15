Barclays Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,080

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 2,070 ($25.01) to GBX 2,080 ($25.13) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,927.25.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
