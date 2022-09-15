Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

BARC stock opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 162.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.69. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £27.28 billion and a PE ratio of 548.06.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

