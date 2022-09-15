Barclays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,062 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 448% compared to the average volume of 1,837 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Barclays Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

