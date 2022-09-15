Barry J. Bentley Sells 39,286 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,490,903.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares in the company, valued at $506,411,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Bentley Systems stock opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.68, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

