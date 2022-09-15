Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19,074.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $439,899.11 and approximately $19,074.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

