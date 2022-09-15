Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €42.77 ($43.64) on Thursday. Basf has a 1 year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.75.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

