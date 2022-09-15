Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €42.77 ($43.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. Basf has a 1 year low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

