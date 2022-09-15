Beacon Tops 1-Day Volume of $260.00 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $40,337.48 and approximately $260.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00157687 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Coin Profile
Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.