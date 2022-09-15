Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Beam has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $28.51 million and $78.70 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.76 or 0.00300399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00119039 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 123,125,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

