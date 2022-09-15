Beer Money Price Up 22% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $384,940.64 and approximately $3,012.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

