Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $97.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDRFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($112.24) to €121.00 ($123.47) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

