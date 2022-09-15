Bela (BELA) Trading Down 49.2% Over Last Week

Bela (BELA) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bela has a market capitalization of $9,805.98 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bela Profile

Bela’s launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,857,986 coins and its circulating supply is 49,711,602 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.

Buying and Selling Bela

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users.The Bela cryptocurrency was initially launched as a fork of Litecoin in January 2014 by a serial coin developer in New Jersey. Soon after, Bela was listed on the Poloniex crypto exchange. In 2016, the developer passed leadership of Bela over to our current team, and we began to develop Belacam: Bela’s first real use case. On Poloniex, Bela quickly gained a reputation as a fun coin to trade. Being a small market-cap coin, the markets were more volatile and exciting than many of the large market-cap coins. Bela was relatable as well — average traders could easily understand and evaluate our social-media product, which is rare in cryptocurrency markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

