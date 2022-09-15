Bela (BELA) Trading Down 49.2% Over Last Week

Bela (BELA) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bela has a market capitalization of $9,805.98 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.
Bela Profile
Bela’s launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,857,986 coins and its circulating supply is 49,711,602 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. Bela’s official website is livebela.com.
Buying and Selling Bela
