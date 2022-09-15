Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem.Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours).”

