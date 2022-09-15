Benchmark Begins Coverage on Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

