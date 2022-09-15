BENQI (QI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.32 Million

BENQI (QI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 912.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.74 or 0.09803345 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00842206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00035176 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,919,155,722 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

